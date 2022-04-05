ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Seguin woman dies in latest shooting as incidents rise, police say

By Gabriel Romero
 1 day ago
A sixth shooting was reported in the last two weeks. (LEREXIS/Getty Images)

There's been a dramatic increase in shootings in Seguin over the past two weeks. The Seguin Police Department has responded to six reported shootings in that time, according to a news release . Investigations at each incident has revealed that two groups of people, ages 16-20, are at odds with each other for unknown reasons, according to the release. The latest shooting on Monday, April 4, left one woman dead.

Seguin police responded to shots fired at the 600 block of N. Vaughan Ave, Park West at 2:30 p.m.. A man, 18, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene , according to the release.

While police were investigating the incident, another shooting happened on the 1300 block of Mockingbird Lane. A residence was struck during the shooting, but no injuries occurred. Seguin police believe the shootings are related, according to the release.

The Seguin Police Department believes that Monday's incident occurred due to the involved individual being at the park, the release stated. While the police do not believe parks are being targeted and are unsafe for residents to enjoy, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at all parks to ensure the community feels safe while visiting our recreational facilities, according to the release.

Prior to Monday's incident, Seguin police received a call about shots fired in the S Saunders and Chico Street area on Friday, April 1, where an unoccupied restroom was hit. On March 29, shots were fired in the University Street and Melrose Street area. Police found multiple casings, but no damage or injuries were reported, according to the release.

Another shots fired call came on March 25, when a residence in the Blue Bonnett and Blanks Street area was hit multiple times. Three bullets struck an unoccupied bathroom. Prior to that, multiple vehicles were reported driving recklessly while shooting at each other in the area of W Kingsbury and Traeger on March 23. Police were able to identify the individuals involved in the shooting, according to the release.

The Seguin Police Department has been working to locate every single suspect before innocent lives are lost, according to the release. If residents have any information on these shootings, call the criminal investigation division at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

Comments / 1

