Video showing firefighters battling Sevier County wildfire on March 30

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A cat found amid wildfire rubble in Sevier County has been reunited with its family. The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department said members of the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad found the gray striped cat. It seemed ok aside from some singed whiskers over the weekend.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — In mid-November, Knox County Sheriff's Deputy George Grecu pulled over to help a woman with a stopped car. "What's going on here?" he asked. "Run out of gas?" She told him the car had overheated, so he offered to help her push it to a...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a chase in North Knox County ended in a crash, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said. KCSO said deputies chased a vehicle overnight in the Merchant Drive and Tillery Drive area near the Knoxville Expo Center. The driver of that vehicle crashed, and KCSO said he later died in the hospital.
Wildfire training for volunteer firefighters took place last week at Pohakuloa Training Area, provided by the PTA Fire Department. The PTA Fire Department is the first responder for fires and other emergencies over a vast area between Maunakea and Mauna Loa and is frequently dispatched across the entire island to provide mutual aid for other departments.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fire Department said it lost its only tanker truck while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire. In a post on social media, the department said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday it was "dispatched mutual aid" to the brush fire that would become the Hatcher Mountain Fire in Wears Valley. It responded with a Tanker and Wildland unit.
Fast-moving wildfires continue to grow west of Fort Worth with three counties under evacuation orders. Evacuation orders are in place in parts of Hood, Erath and hard-hit Eastland counties as winds push new fires into the area. Two firefighters have been injured since Sunday in Hood County, officials said Monday...
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters)...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Bloom Township firefighter has died after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The fire department announced 41-year-old Lt. Ralph A. "Andy" Nunley passed away on March 23. He was diagnosed with cancer in January and underwent several chemotherapy treatments, but officials say they...
SANTA ROSA BEACH — A small storage shed and its contents were destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire on Hewett Point Road near the end of West Hewett Drive in southern Walton County. The fire also slightly damaged a nearby home, according to a Sunday post on the Facebook page for the South Walton Fire District.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Patrick Vaughn wants to rebuild the Von Bryan Estate, a property his family has owned for three-and-a-half decades. He doesn't know whether that will be possible because everything is so expensive. "The way building materials have almost tripled in cost, it's going to be difficult,"...
March 21 (UPI) -- One Oklahoma firefighter died while battling a wildfire in Comanche County southwest of Oklahoma City on Sunday, officials said. The firefighter, whose name has not been released by authorities, died while crews fought the blaze at NE King Road and Lake Ellsworth. No details were given....
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A woman dreading the loss of her cabin to wildfires burning in Wears Valley felt a sudden wave Thursday when she was able to return and saw it was unharmed. Sadly, that relief has been replaced with more dread after hotspots appeared and forced another round of evacuations Thursday evening.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Scott County, Virginia, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County, Tennessee, Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officers with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service spotted the man...
As the war in Ukraine rages on, images and videos continue to bleed through the edges of social media. Last week, many of those images were said to depict European firefighters who had joined in the Ukrainian resistance. A particularly heart-rending image of a trio of exhausted heroes went viral. In the image, three soot-faced men are shown safe - but exhausted - in the back of a rescue vehicle.
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Jo Ann Vaughn remembers feeling amazed at how beautiful the Von Bryan Estate was when she first saw it in 1988. On Monday, she felt sad. “It’s hard to think of how it was… it was such a big presence,” she said. “Now, it’s nothing much. Just Rubble and ashes, lots of ashes.”
