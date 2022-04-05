ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Video showing firefighters battling Sevier County wildfire on March 30

WBIR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video was taken on March 30....

www.wbir.com

WBIR

KCSO: Driver killed after overnight chase ends in a crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a chase in North Knox County ended in a crash, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said. KCSO said deputies chased a vehicle overnight in the Merchant Drive and Tillery Drive area near the Knoxville Expo Center. The driver of that vehicle crashed, and KCSO said he later died in the hospital.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Volunteer firefighters receive wildfire training

Wildfire training for volunteer firefighters took place last week at Pohakuloa Training Area, provided by the PTA Fire Department. The PTA Fire Department is the first responder for fires and other emergencies over a vast area between Maunakea and Mauna Loa and is frequently dispatched across the entire island to provide mutual aid for other departments.
HAWAII STATE
WBIR

'Trucks are replaceable, people are not' | Sevier Co. Fire Department loses only tanker fighting Wears Valley wildfire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fire Department said it lost its only tanker truck while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire. In a post on social media, the department said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday it was "dispatched mutual aid" to the brush fire that would become the Hatcher Mountain Fire in Wears Valley. It responded with a Tanker and Wildland unit.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
10TV

Fairfield County firefighter dies after battling cancer

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Bloom Township firefighter has died after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The fire department announced 41-year-old Lt. Ralph A. "Andy" Nunley passed away on March 23. He was diagnosed with cancer in January and underwent several chemotherapy treatments, but officials say they...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
UPI News

1 firefighter dead in Oklahoma wildfire

March 21 (UPI) -- One Oklahoma firefighter died while battling a wildfire in Comanche County southwest of Oklahoma City on Sunday, officials said. The firefighter, whose name has not been released by authorities, died while crews fought the blaze at NE King Road and Lake Ellsworth. No details were given....
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
WBIR

Dolly Parton offers gratitude for those helping with wildfires, asks for prayers for those affected

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
E.B. Johnson

Viral Ukrainian Firefighter Photo Actually Shows Firefighters Battling Tasmanian Bushfires

As the war in Ukraine rages on, images and videos continue to bleed through the edges of social media. Last week, many of those images were said to depict European firefighters who had joined in the Ukrainian resistance. A particularly heart-rending image of a trio of exhausted heroes went viral. In the image, three soot-faced men are shown safe - but exhausted - in the back of a rescue vehicle.

