Golf

Tiger Woods on competing at Masters: 'As of right now, I feel like I am going to play'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods hedged a bit when asked whether he planned on playing the Masters this week but appeared to be hopeful. "As of right now, I feel like I...

www.foxnews.com

The Independent

Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods announces he will play at Augusta in press conference

Tiger Woods will play at the 2022 Masters, he announced at a press conference on Tuesday.He gave a press conference at Augusta National and announced that: “As of right now, I’m going to play [in The Masters]. I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.” The tournament begins on Thursday.On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for an appearance at The 86th MastersThe 46-year-old has not played in a top-level...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He Thinks He Can Win The Masters

It’s official. After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods announced in a press conference this morning that he intends to compete at the Masters this week. Woods has not played in a tournament since his February 2021 car crash, but that hasn’t diminished his confidence. Asked by a reporter...
GOLF
Golf.com

What Tiger Woods’ driver tee height can tell us about his Masters game plan

For about 15 minutes on Tuesday morning, viewers tuning into the Masters On The Range broadcast were granted a front-row seat to a driver masterclass from Tiger Woods. During the session, Woods routinely touched 174 mph ball speed with his TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver — a number that had social media buzzing — and rarely missed his target line.
GOLF
The Independent

Jose Maria Olazabal hoping Tiger Woods can complete Masters comeback

If there is any player who can empathise with what Tiger Woods has been through as he tries to get fit for the Masters, Jose Maria Olazabal fits the bill.Olazabal first triumphed at Augusta National in 1994 but later that year was struck down by a debilitating ailment in the joints of his feet which left him in so much pain that he had to crawl to the bathroom.Sidelined for 18 months, Olazabal feared he might need a wheelchair for the rest of his life until German doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt concluded that the pain was coming from his back, not...
GOLF
NESN

Masters Odds 2022: Tiger Woods Just Outside Heavyweights As Week Begins

The 2022 major golf championship season begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and there’s no shortage of intrigue for the historic competition. This year figures to have even more eyeballs pointed down Magnolia Lane with the potential of Tiger Woods making his return to professional golf. Regardless of...
GOLF
TODAY.com

‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says

Notah Begay III, 4-time PGA tour winner and Golf Channel analyst, joins TODAY to talk about Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Masters and the driving factors in his decision to play. Begay says Woods wouldn’t be competing if “he didn’t feel he could win,” adding to “never underestimate Tiger Woods.”April 6, 2022.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Tiger Woods is here and it’s a miracle. Now comes the hard part

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Wednesday morning at the Masters offers tinkerers one final opportunity for last-minute tweaking. Four months of thinking about Augusta National and a three-day cram sesh of learning it culminate with five hours of morning daylight. The lunch hour brings an air of resignation to the 91 players in the field; there is no choice but to accept that prep time is done and showtime awaits.
AUGUSTA, GA
