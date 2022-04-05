ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marian Hossa to sign 1-day contract, retire with Blackhawks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqq8G_0ezyATYB00

Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and officially retire as a member of the organization.

Hossa, 43, will sign his name on the dotted line in the United Center Atrium on Thursday prior to the Blackhawks’ game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

A first ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, Hossa was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

“The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart. Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made,” Hossa said. “For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice. The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went. Retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and I couldn’t imagine officially ending my career in any other way. I would like to thank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team.”

Hossa appeared in his 1,000th NHL game with the Blackhawks on March 12, 2013. He recorded his 1,000th point in the league versus the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 30, 2014.

“To me, the greatest free agent signing in Chicago sports history, Marian was the franchise’s missing piece,” Blackhawks chief executive officer Danny Wirtz said. “Both on, and off the ice, he made an indelible mark on his teammates and our organization. My family is forever grateful for the contributions Marian made to the Blackhawks. His humble demeanor and vaunted work ethic was everything we could have asked for and more in a superstar when we signed him in 2009. We feel that it’s only fitting that Marian retire as a Blackhawk as he starts a new chapter in his life.”

Hossa recorded 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) during a career that also featured stints with the Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks finally have their new TV announcer

The 2021-22 season for the Chicago Blackhawks has been filled with tough moments both on and off the ice. Some of them are more important than others which is important to recognize. With that in mind, one of the terrible things about this season is that Pat Foley will no longer call games after this year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
FanSided

The Blackhawks may have tipped plans to trade Toews or Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks were very active at the NHL’s trade deadline this year. They traded guys like Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel, and Ryan Carpenter during that week leading up to the final minute and received some pretty good assets in return. They also might have tipped off the fact...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Seattle Kraken#Hall Of Fame#Stanley Cup#The Ottawa Senators
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
WGN Radio

Meet the new voice of Blackhawks television

Later this month, legendary Blackhawks voice Pat Foley will call his final game as TV play-by-play announcer for the team. When the San Jose Sharks visit the United Center on April 14, the Blackhawks will honor the longest-tenured announcer in team history with an entire evening featuring memories of Foley throughout his 39-year career. The […]
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS SIGN SWEDISH PROSPECT TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.775 million ($925,000 AAV) with forward Emil Heineman. Heineman, 20, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2020 before they dealt him to Calgary in the Sam Bennett deal. In February of this year, Heineman was traded once again, this time in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli go to the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Notebook: Lukas Reichel Is Back, New Season Ticket Membership Program

Hawks notebook: Reichel is back, new season ticket membership program originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, top prospect Lukas Reichel has been recalled by the Blackhawks and deservedly so. He's been one of the best players in the American Hockey League, where he's posted 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) through 49 games with Rockford.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Red Wings baseball is back

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Red Wings baseball is back. Tuesday’s season opener will be an away game in Ohio against the Toledo Mud Hens. Fans can watch the game on video boards at Frontier Field. It's part of the Red Wings' ' "baseball's back bash", which was postponed last week due to weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy