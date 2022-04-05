3 juveniles, 1 adult shot after altercation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /AP) – According to police, three juveniles and one adult were shot during an altercation in Covington.

At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Covington Police and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 200 blocks of West 17th Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers said they located four gunshot victims on the 1600 block of Russell Street. Police said the wounded juveniles were ages 7, 11, and 14 and the fourth victim was a 41-year-old man, according to the Associated Press.

Investigations indicated the shooting stemmed from a fight involving numerous juveniles, authorities said.

First responders stated the victims were transported to hospitals in the Covington area. Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said the 14-year-old was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition.

“There is no logical reason that three young children are suffering from gunshot wounds,” Nader said.

Authorities said crime lab personnel and criminal investigators remained on the scene after the victims were transported for medical attention in order to collect additional information and evidence.

Police are still searching for suspects, and no further information has been released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.