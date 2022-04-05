ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Thousands of smoke, carbon monoxide alarms sold nationwide recalled over risk they can ‘fail to alert’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcmwy_0ezy6m2x00

(NEXSTAR) – Approximately 8,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled by Universal Security Instruments, Inc., over the risk of the devices possibly failing to alert users to the presence of carbon monoxide.

The recall concerns two models of Universal Security Instruments alarms — MPC322S and MPC122S — both packaged as “2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide” detectors. MPC322S is a battery-powered model, while MPC122S is hardwired with a battery backup.

The affected MPC322S units were produced on June 9, 2017. The affected MPC122S units were manufactured on June 2, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spSjj_0ezy6m2x00
The model number and manufacture dates of the affected units are printed on the backs of the devices. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“The alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death,” reads a recall notice posted to the Universal Security Instruments website.

The company noted that it had received two reports of faulty units that did not sound in the presence of carbon monoxide “within the specified time requirement.” There have been no reported injuries.

Both models were sold between June 2017 and December 2019 at electrical distributors nationwide and online, including on Walmart’s website.

Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

Consumers are being urged to check the model number and manufacture date printed on the back of their units. Universal Security Instruments will provide a free replacement to customers who are affected.

“Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in its recall announcement.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills over 400 people in the United States every year and “makes thousands more ill,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, chest pains, vomiting and confusion, among others. More information on carbon monoxide poisoning, and where carbon monoxide fumes may be produced, can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask rules fired from NYC job

CITY HALL (PIX11) — A mom who confronted Mayor Eric Adams on Monday over the city’s mask rules for toddlers was fired from her job working for New York’s Law Department, though that decision had already been in the works, officials said. Daniela Jampel interrupted a press conference on NYC supporting LGBTQ visibility. Jampel, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Cdc#The Recall#Nexstar#Mpc322s#Mpc122s
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
WWL-TV

Thousands of toddler walkers sold at Target recalled for choking hazard

WASHINGTON — Thousands of toddler walkers sold by Target and Amazon have been voluntarily recalled over choking hazard concerns. According to the recall posted Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wheels and wheel hardware can detach in small pieces from the B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Is This Food Poisoning, Stomach Flu, or COVID-19?

If you are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, you may wonder if the cause is food poisoning, stomach flu, or COVID-19. These conditions share similar symptoms, though there are some key differences between them. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of food poisoning, stomach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
foodsafetynews.com

More shellfish recalled as CFIA investigates norovirus outbreak

Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters is recalling certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters because of possible norovirus contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy