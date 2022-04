Could transition to new position with conference later this year. Bob Bowlsby is preparing to step down from his post as Big 12 Conference commissioner. According to a statement from Bowlsby and the league, the commissioner will leave the position later this year after more than a decade in charge. He will remain the commissioner until a new commissioner is appointed, and then could step into a new, interim role, subject to a mutual agreement between Bowlsby and his successor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO