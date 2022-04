The Wake County school board approved a plan Tuesday that could change how its members are elected and how long they’ll serve in those positions. The school board voted 8-1 to approve new redistricting maps that will be used to elect all nine board members, starting this November. But the new maps also come with a resolution asking the Wake County Board of Elections to approve the school board’s proposal to return to four-year, staggered terms instead of everyone remaining with two-year, non-staggered terms.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO