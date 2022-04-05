'Scandal' turns 10: Find out what the cast is up to today

Leslie Mann says she confronted David Duchovny about ghosting her way back when. Leslie Mann stars alongside David Duchovny in the new Netflix comedy, "The Bubble," but it wasn't the first time the two met — and it wasn't the most comfortable reunion, at least for Leslie. According to the "Knocked Up" star, she and David hung out a few times back in the '90s. Then he ghosted her. "He's so cute," Leslie, 50, said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on March 30 (via People). "I met him 25 years ago when we were working in Vancouver. I was working on my first job, a TV show called 'Birdland.' He was doing 'The X-Files.' I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something,'" she said of David, 61. "He invited me to his set and I invited him to a Halloween party I was having in my hotel room. And then after the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink. We get into the cab, David, my best friend, and me, and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years," she explained. "For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened? So anyway, then, we had this reunion on 'The Bubble' and I'm like, 'S***, it's going to be weird.'" Rather than live with the unsolved "mystery" any longer, Leslie said she confronted him. "I work up the courage to go ask him what happened, 'Why'd you get out of the cab?'" she says. "And he was like, 'Oh. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I kind of remember that. I don't know.'" But once he thought about it, she said he realized it was likely marijuana-related. "I probably just left my w*** in my room or something," he told her. "It's terrible!" Leslie joked, adding that "it wasn't personal," he just "needed" his green goodies. Leslie went on to marry Judd Apatow in 1997; Judd directed "The Bubble," which starts streaming on Netflix on April 1.

