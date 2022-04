SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington is a finalist in a search for the same position to head the School District of Philadelphia. “Recently, I was invited to engage in a conversation with the School District of Philadelphia’s community and its Board of Education to serve as their next superintendent and was announced as one of three finalists for the position,” Watlington said in a statement. “After much thought, deliberation and prayer, I have decided to continue dialogue with the Philadelphia community.”

SALISBURY, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO