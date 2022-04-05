Talladega police investigating unsolved March murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Talladega Police Department is seeking the community’s help in solving a murder that happened in March.

Oderius Tre’quan Jemison, 25, was shot and killed as he was driving along Stephen J. White Boulevard, just south of Six Points, around 11:45 p.m. on March 17. Investigators have determined that there were several vehicles traveling in the area at the time of the shooting that they may have information in the case.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information in this case to please contact them at 256-362-4508 or the Tip-line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour Tip-Line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

