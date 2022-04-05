ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

7. Death on the Nile...

Engadget

Google is removing the Movies & TV section from the Play Store

Google gave its TV app an overhaul last year, redesigning its interface and turning it into a hub for your streaming needs. In the near future, it will also serve as Google's official home for movies and TV shows you can rent or purchase. While you can already do those now within the TV app, you can also still find movies and TV shows to buy from within the Google Play Store. In May 2022, though, Google will remove the Movies & TV tab from the Play Store menu at the bottom of its interface and will only continue selling apps, games and books.
ZDNet

My iPhone battery kept draining. Apple accidentally gave me a clue

Gadgets are like people. They get old. They slow down. Gadgets do it faster, so there's a certain expectation that, after 18 months, your phone simply isn't the same. I thought my iPhone 12 , however, was a reasonably sturdy thing. Until, that is, it began to lose energy like a backup point guard who's been traded 13 times.
WTHI

Apple services including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud hit by outage

(CNN) -- A number of Apple services were hit by an outage beginning around 1 p.m. ET on Monday. Apple acknowledged 11 outages on its systems services page as of 1:30 p.m. ET, including issues impacting its App Store, Apple Music and iCloud. The company did not disclose the cause...
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.
Apple Insider

Seoul's largest Apple Store opens its doors April 9

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will be opening its largest Apple Store in South Korea on April 9, with customers able to make reservations to the opening of the outlet in Myeongdong,in the heart of Seoul.
GAMINGbible

Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
Apple Insider

Apple expected to announce a collaboration with K-pop group Seventeen on April 7

An Apple and K-pop group Seventeen collaboration may be announced on Thursday at the still unopened Myeong-dong Apple Store in South Korea. According to an exclusive report from IIgan Sports, Apple is set to announce a new collaboration with the popular K-pop group Seventeen. The announcement will be made at an event held in the Myeong-dong Apple Store on April 7.
9to5Mac

Hulu update adds SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users

The popular Disney-owned streaming service Hulu released a long-awaited update to its iOS app on Monday. The platform now supports SharePlay for iPhone and iPad users, so they can watch content together with others via FaceTime. For those unfamiliar, SharePlay is a feature introduced with iOS 15 and tvOS 15...
