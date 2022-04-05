ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man with stab wounds arrested on suspicion of trying to rape child at California Denny’s

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nouran Salahieh
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfvv4_0ezy4Igr00

LONG BEACH, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A man with stab wounds was arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a girl at a Denny’s in California on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:39 a.m. after getting a call about a sexual assault involving a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said. A good Samaritan had noticed what was happening with the girl and sought help.

Several people then detained the man until police arrived. The officers discovered he had stab wounds on his body.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

“At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident; the investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing,” Long Beach police told KTLA in a statement.

Kirkwood was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to police. His bail was set at $100,000.

It’s unclear where in the restaurant the alleged assault took place.

The investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit with brick, punched in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit to the head with a brick during an attack in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to police. The 60-year-old victim was standing along Seventh Avenue near West 132nd Street when a man suddenly hit him with a brick in the head and punched him multiple times, video of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask rules fired from NYC job

CITY HALL (PIX11) — A mom who confronted Mayor Eric Adams on Monday over the city’s mask rules for toddlers was fired from her job working for New York’s Law Department, though that decision had already been in the works, officials said. Daniela Jampel interrupted a press conference on NYC supporting LGBTQ visibility. Jampel, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nypd#Stab Wounds#Ktla
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child

Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child. An Oneida County man is under arrest following an investigation and indictment in Herkimer County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Anthony R. Bonanza of Sauquoit, New York was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Following an indictment by a Herkimer County Grand Jury, Anthony Bonanza was charged with the following:
SAUQUOIT, NY
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy