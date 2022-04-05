ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tannenhauf Women’s Golf Association seeks golfers

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tstnq_0ezy4E9x00

The Tannenhauf Women’s Golf Association is welcoming new members to join in the fun and recreation on Thursday mornings. The league is made up of all ages and abilities, with the main goal to have fun. Shotgun starts to tee off in groups of three at 8:30 a.m. in May, then at 8 a.m. in summer months until September. League yearly fees are $25 which help to cover basic expenses.

The league will begin with a kick-off luncheon and style show Apr. 28 at Tannenhauf Golf Course, 11411 McCallum Ave. NE. Lunch will be served at 11:30 am. The cost is $15 and can be paid on that day. Call Jody Koenigseker (330-806-5147) or Tannenhauf (330-823-4402) by Apr. 12 to make your reservation.

Comments / 0

Related
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Done With Par 3 Contest: Golf World Reacts

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus isn’t going to be playing the Par 3 contest before The Masters this week. The contest is held on Wednesday before the main event gets going and the field usually consists of some Masters participants and former champions. Nicklaus has done this contest numerous times...
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters expert picks, best bets for Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters has finally arrived and we’re breaking down all of our best bets and Masters expert picks for the week at Augusta National Golf Club. Call it a national golf holiday, The Masters is upon us. The best players in the world are touching down at Augusta National Golf Club for the April 7-10 tournament and the first major championship of 2022. And it figures to be one for the ages.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golfers#Ne
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Best irons in golf of 2022: The shotmakers

A new set of irons is the single biggest investment you can make into your set of golf clubs. At GolfWRX, to determine the 2022 best irons, we have compiled an expert panel of fitters to help you find out which of 2022 irons is best for your game. OEMs...
GOLF
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

685
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy