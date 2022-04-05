Two people were detained after two bombs were taken by the Columbus bomb squad in Newark on Tuesday.

Around 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the area of 95 Prospect Street for the report of a bomb device being found.

A Licking County dispatcher said Newark police, Newark fire, including their Special Operations Group, and the Columbus bomb squad were called to the scene. The Licking County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit was also on scene.

Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said around 9:20 a.m. a car was traveling eastbound on Prospect Street, when it hit an unoccupied parked car. Wilhelm said a white male exited the vehicle and left the scene to a nearby home.

When Newark police officers began looking in the vehicle, they reported noticing an apparent pipe bomb on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. Wilhelm said they immediately backed off the scene, and contacted Newark fire and a Columbus bomb unit.

Wilhelm said the bomb squad went to the scene and assessed the situation. He said another explosive device was located inside the vehicle and the Columbus bomb squad have taken both bombs into their custody. He said they will detonate them at some point.

Police had evacuated homes around the area as a precaution, but at 1:56 p.m. they reported the incident was over and it was safe to return to the area.

Wilhelm said two people, including the alleged driver, were detained without incident after communicating verbally with law enforcement. The people arrested were not named as of Tuesday afternoon.

The sergeant said the agency is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Newark police at 740-670-7200.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Police sergeant: 2 people detained following found bombs in Newark