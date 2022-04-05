ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: Why Suns are a Strong Favorite in the West

By Howard Beck
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkr6s_0ezy3n2J00

Howard Beck talks to TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy about the Phoenix Suns and where they stand among title contenders.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com .

Beck: The Suns don’t look like the typical dominant superteam, or even like the Shaq and Kobe Lakers or the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Bulls. There’s something about star power in this league that influences, and maybe warps our perceptions of how we view a team and whether they are “dominant” or the odds on favorite.

So this is my pseudo counter to the Suns thing where I think partially because the Warriors fell off due to injuries and they looked like they were a favorite early on. Everybody else in the West is kind of in weird states of disarray or missing pieces. But, I believe in my eyes, when I look at the Suns and say they are deserving of that favorite status. But I also look at it and I think they don’t feel dominant because they don’t have the marquee names in the way that we’re used to them being stacked up in this era.

Does that make sense?

SVG: Well, it does. I think part of it is they’re in Phoenix and they’re not in L.A. They’re not in Miami. I’ll go the other way on that. I look at this Phoenix team and I’ve asked this to a lot of people too. Where’s their weakness? They have done a good job both at the coaching level and the GM level. They went into that series last year. They lose to Milwaukee 4-2 and they come out of it thinking they needed more size; when [Deandre] Ayton was out of the game, they struggled. So they get JaVale McGee. Now they get some injuries with Ayton during the year, they go get Bismack Biyombo. So they have taken care of all of that. I mean, Mikal Bridges, when we’re talking superteam or not superteam, that backcourt is probably the best backcourt in the NBA with Chris Paul still playing at an unbelievably high level and Devin Booker.

And then Mikal Bridges—he’s a star, but just not the way we’re used to seeing a star. The numbers would say he is right at the top as the most efficient perimeter player in the league with his shooting. Cam Johnson has become a great player. They’ve still got [Jae] Crowder in there. They’ve got the three centers and Ayton has gotten better. Cam Payne can play. They went and got Landry Shamet, they brought back Torrey Craig. Like anything that could happen in a game, Monty Williams has got an answer to on his bench. They also do not play a really volatile type of game. In other words, they’re not reliant—they shoot the three well—they don’t shoot a ton of them. They get shots closer to the basket. They’re not going to have this volatility—you’re not going to see many games with the Suns—they might go 4-for-20 from three, but they’re not going to go 6-for-40 from three. That’s not how they play. So there’s not that volatility factor.

They’re in the top three in the league offensively and defensively. I’ve seen them win low scoring, grind-it-out games. They can win that. And if it becomes a shootout, they can win that. The only thing, I guess, they’re not a great defensive rebounding team, but there’s really just not a lot of weaknesses there.

And then in the fourth quarter, to me, they’re the most precise team. They’re the best executing team. They make the fewest mistakes. If you’re gonna beat the Suns, and I’m not even talking about a seven-game series, but even in one game, let alone beat them four times in a series, you’re gonna have to beat them because they’re not going to beat themselves. They’re not gonna make mistakes. They’re not gonna screw up sets. They’re gonna set screens. They’re gonna execute. They’re gonna get good shots. They’re not a lock. Nobody’s a lock. In Milwaukee, getting Brook Lopez back and they’re the defending champions. There’s a lot of teams I like. But they’re pretty dominant. To me, they’re a strong favorite.

Listen to The Crossover

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Stan Van Gundy
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Scottie Pippen
ClutchPoints

5 best head coach options for LeBron-led Lakers if Frank Vogel is fired

In all likelihood, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the market for a new head coach this summer. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported what has been speculated for months: The Lakers are likely to part ways with Frank Vogel after the season. Vogel, who led Los Angeles to the 2019-20 NBA championship in the bubble, has one year left on his contract.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers eyeing Doc Rivers as Frank Vogel replacement?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel when their disappointing season ends, and they may look to replace him with a big name. Doc Rivers would certainly fit that description. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Fischer, people around the NBA view Rivers as a potential...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#The Phoenix Suns#Kobe Lakers#Warriors#Gm
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Frank Vogel Likely Done With Lakers: NBA World Reacts

The Frank Vogel era has officially run its course for the Los Angeles Lakers. With the 2021-22 regular season about to come to an end, the Lakers are expected to part ways with Vogel. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report was first to report this news on Tuesday. Vogel became the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James reveals 1 current NBA player he most wants to play with

During his NBA career, LeBron James has played with the good (e.g. peak Dwyane Wade and young Kyrie Irving), the bad (e.g. washed-up Shaq and washed-up-from-being-washed-up Mike Bibby), and the ugly (e.g. Russell Westbrook and Russell Westbrook for a second time). But there is one current player James has yet to team up with and would really like to.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy