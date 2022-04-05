ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cuero ISD offers informational sessions on alternative certification programs

By James Munoz
 1 day ago
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero ISD is offering opportunities for people who want to learn more about becoming an educator through the alternative certification program. Eligible participants must have a Bachelor degree.

The following accredited alternative certification programs will hold a presentation and be available to answer questions on the following days, times, and locations:

• Monday, April 11 – Teachworthy at Cuero Jr. High School Library, 5:00-7:00 PM (via Zoom)

•Monday, April 25 – iTeach Texas at Cuero High School Library, 5:30 PM

• Monday, May 2 – Teacherbuilder.com at Cuero High School Library, 5:30 PM

These events are free and open to all in the community and Crossroads area. Childcare will be available for participants. For questions, please contact 361-275-1900, ext. 116 Ruby Rodriguez, IAL Project Director or ext. 114 Jessica Hernandez, Human Resources Director.

Read more about the Cuero ISD here.

