During the month of March, which is recognized as Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Vernon Memorial Healthcare general surgeon Dr. Brian Lyle wants to make you aware of risk factors, as well as screenings, for colon cancer. As a general surgeon, Dr. Lyle has performed over 1,000 colonoscopies. A colonoscopy is the most effective way to screen for colon cancer.

CANCER ・ 16 DAYS AGO