Pothole Patrol

Missoula Public Works crews are currently using a cold patch mix to fix potholes. They will begin using a hot patch mix in a couple of weeks. NBC Montana was on hand with crews using the cold patch mix to fill in potholes near the Old Sawmill District. Deputy Public...
Avoiding potholes can feel like a bad video game. "Today, I hit three, four," said Candelaria Ferran. "Frankly, I am looking ahead and not looking at the potholes and wind up hitting them," said added Roosevelt Allen. "I blew up my front tire two weeks," Ashely Mosley told NBC10 Boston...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -Transitioning weather continues to create a seasonal pothole problem. Road crews are doing everything they can to keep up with patching them. Snow-covered streets and highways. The sign of winter is finally beginning to disappear, only to reveal another problem. “This is definitely the time of year where most of the […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a winter tradition: Snowy weather invariably leads to an epidemic of potholes and this year is no different. Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer for MODOT in the St. Louis district, told News 4, “February was a rough month for us. A lot of freeze, thaw cycles and a lot of temperature changes. This does seem like an extreme year, I think it’s pretty typical overall.”
As winter fades in the rearview mirror, spring brings another set of concerns on the roads: potholes. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) routinely patrols state-maintained highways for potholes between winter storms and patches them based on severity and customer input about pothole locations. MDOT SHA encourages the public to report potholes on their Customer Care Management System.
The Genesee County sheriff shared new information about an investigation, investigators returned to the scene of a deadly Lapeer County fire, and your forecast. It’s been a soggy day already in Mid-Michigan, but don’t expect things to dry out completely anytime soon. Hundreds frustrated after Allegiant cancels flights...
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WGME)-Potholes are already doing damage to cars. The sheriff's office posted photos showing route 27 in Wyman township near Eustis with the road opened. They say this is on a small bridge over Stony brook with the hole directly in the middle of it. The hole is so...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; a meeting of world leaders and some weather complaints and compliments. But first, we begin with a call about potholes. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the weather warming up road commissions across northern Michigan are preparing for a busy season of road repairs. Michigan is known for being one of the worst states for potholes, and northern Michigan road commissioners said this will be one of the worst year yet due to frost being deeper in the ground.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The official start to spring is days away. While most are excited about the warm weather, it’s also time to start looking out for signs of the wear and tear the snowy winter left behind. Issues with roadways, such as potholes, may start showing up.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve all had problems with potholes but, there’s one spot on I-79 that’s really causing some costly headaches for drivers. “It was horrible. It sounded like a gun going off when I hit it.”. Mitch Wood said was driving along in his Camaro...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drive anywhere in our region right now and it’s clear pothole season is in full swing. Weather conditions this year are causing more bumps in the road. “I find myself driving like an obstacle course to not hit them,” said E.Z. Larsen of Shelburne.
A break in the weather gave PennDOT a chance to get out and do something about tire-busters. A crew was out cold-patching potholes Monday. As usual, the winter’s freeze-thaw cycle was not friendly to Warren County’s roads. The cold patch is not a long-term fix, but should provide...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising drivers about upcoming pothole repairs scheduled in Fayette County. According to KYTC, repairs will take place on New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Repairs on New Circle Road will take place between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 0.00) and Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (mile point 6.336), as well as between Woodhill Drive (mile point 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 19.280).
