5 things to know about the new COVID-19 assistance deal

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Vials of a test production are pictured at the assembly line of the manufacturing facility of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images) (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The Senate reached a deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance, which is less than half of the $22.5 billion the White House initially requested after experts said COVID-19 assistance drying up could have "disastrous consequences."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden Administration will continue to press Congress for more domestic funding, as well as international funding that was left out of the package.

"We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June," Psaki wrote in a statement Monday.

Here's what to know about this new deal from the U.S. Senate.

1. What's in the deal?

The Biden Administration will be able to purchase more vaccines and therapeutics, as well as maintain testing capacity and research on COVID-19. All of the funding will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As part of the agreement, $9.25 billion would go to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, with at least $5 billion being spent on purchasing therapeutics like oral antivirals. There is currently a limited supply of treatments, CNN reported , including monoclonal antibodies that are provided free of charge to Americans regardless of insurance coverage.

Weekly allocations of COVID-19 therapeutics have been scaled back by the federal government due to a lack of demand and drop in available funding. The White House said last month that the government has no more funding to buy additional monoclonals and does not have the ability to purchase additional oral antiviral pills beyond the 20 million already secured.

Additional funds from the deal would also be used to purchase vaccines, including booster shots, vaccines for children and new potential types of vaccines. The White House has stated that second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, or new vaccines, if needed, will not be free and readily available to all Americans if and when authorized unless additional funding is provided.

Testing capacity will also be maintained by the new funds so that the manufacturing of at-home tests and lab capacity for PCR tests does not decline during the summer so that it can't be ramped up again in case of another COVID-19 surge in the future. The federal government has ways of ensuring available testing including purchasing testing supplies from manufacturers or providing funding to maintain state and local testing infrastructure.

Additionally, $750 million would go to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund for research, clinical trials and the development of vaccines for emerging variants. The funds can be used to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity as needed under the deal. Some COVID-19 surveillance investments that help detect the next variant will have to wind down in the coming months without additional funding, the White House said.

HHS would have to notify the Appropriations Committees at least two days before making an obligation costing over $50 million under the agreement, as well as monthly notifications of obligations over $20 million. The monthly reports are also required to include the current inventory of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, as well as the amount of those distributed to states or other jurisdictions.

The deal includes other reporting requirements that would ensure the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee get regular updates about pandemic supplies as well.

2. What's not in the deal?

The $5 billion in funding for global COVID-19 aid initially desired by Democrats was cut out of the deal altogether. As was replenishing funds for a program that pays for testing, treating and vaccinating the uninsured.

"It makes no sense to fund COVID preparedness in the United States and ignore the need for global vaccinations," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said. "This virus has already proven time and again that it can mutate in one country and then move to every other nation in the world. Our best shot at protecting our people here at home is to help other countries get their people vaccinated."

While most of the international assistance funding was aimed at providing vaccines to other countries to help increase global vaccination rates, funding was also aimed at helping vulnerable populations with supplies needed to fight the virus, including therapeutics, personal protective equipment, oxygen, food and clean water, according to Roll Call .

3. How is the bill paid for?

Part of the funding for the agreement comes from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March 2021 that has gone unspent, with all $10 billion as part of the legislation being offset by COVID-19 relief funds that were previously authorized by Congress but have not yet been spent.

"Importantly, this bill is comprised of dollar-for-dollar offsets and will not cost the American people a single additional dollar," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the lead negotiators for the GOP, said in a statement.

For the bill, $2.3 billion would come from a program intended to keep aviation manufacturing workers on payroll, with $1.9 billion coming from each an unused grant for shuttered live entertainment venues and a state small business credit program. An additional $1.6 billion would come from Agriculture Department aid to commodity producers, food banks and others while $900 million would be from the Small Business Administration's economic injury disaster loan program.

Some $887 million would come from local and tribal assistance funds, with the addition of flexibility for state, localities and tribes to use existing funds for infrastructure-related spending, as due to a drafting error in previous legislation, the funds have not been able to be spent without congressional action. Finally, $500 million would come from unspent aid to colleges and universities.

4. Does this affect state and local funding?

The agreement does not draw from money previously provided for state and local government assistance, which tanked a prior attempt to reach an agreement to provide further COVID-19 assistance funding that would have provided $15.6 billion. However, it does allow for local and tribal governments to spend some of the money that was originally meant to be theirs through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund but has been pulled into an offset.

5. Will this agreement pass Congress?

The bill may have trouble getting passed in the House due to the lack of international funding and the bill will also see some amendments added, as Democrats are expected to negotiate a package in hopes of getting all 100 senators to consent to a vote on the bill this week.

Amendments Republicans may seek to include an effort to reverse President Joe Biden's move to rescind a Trump-era immigration directive known as Title 42, which allowed border agents to turn back migrants who crossed the border without considering asylum claims, according to Roll Call.

There is also a push to attach an aid package for restaurants and other consumer-facing industries hit hard by the pandemic like hotels, gyms and theaters. The House is scheduled to take up a $55 billion package of business aid later this week. However, there could be a Senate effort to vote on a similar package as an amendment to this deal, Roll Call reported.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

