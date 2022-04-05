Jason Momoa speaks out on whether he’s dating Kate Beckinsale

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is...
Comments / 0