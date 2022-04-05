ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sunburned Hand of the Man, 'Mental Egg'

By Daniel Brown
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the long-standing Massachusetts collective Sunburned Hand of the Man have been linked with more famous collaborators and psychospiritual brethren like Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr., the group has...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
94.1 KRNA

All Hail This Day, the Grunge Lords of Rock

April 5th is a date that lives in many rock fans memories; especially for a kid that grew up through the grunge era. 2 iconic rockers passed on that day one in 1994 and one in 2002. I’m talking about the day that killed Seattle and the historic grunge rock scene that started there. By now you know I’m talking about Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, and Layne Staley of Alice In Chains.
ROCK MUSIC
Gothamist.com

Beloved Broadway singing coach dies after hard shove in Manhattan

Barbara Maier Gustern, a celebrated Broadway singing coach who worked with the likes of Debbie Harry, Justin Vivian Bond and Taylor Mac, has died after being shoved to the ground in Manhattan last week. She was 87. "Today, at 11:15 a.m., we have lost one of the brightest little flames...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KBAT 99.9

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Eggs You Can Only See in 4K

When Spider-Man: No Way Home first opened in theaters, we found dozens of Easter eggs in the film and brought them to you in posts and videos. But those were just the ones we saw watching the movie in a theater, where there’s no pausing or rewinding. Now that No Way Home is available on Digital in 4K, we can go through it a frame at a time — and that means we found even more Easter eggs that are hiding all over the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Egg#Sonic Youth#Shotm
Classic Rock Q107

Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Release New Song ‘Look Inside’

Alex Lifeson's new band, Envy of None, has released the second song from its upcoming debut album. You can watch the video for "Look Inside" below. Envy of None features the Rush guitarist, along with Andy Curran, Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne. “Maiah’s lilting vocal performance was an inspiration,"...
MUSIC
NPR

Reissue traces jazz giant Ornette Coleman's 'Genesis of Genius'

ADAM SCOTT: This is FRESH AIR. There's a new reissue of jazz giant Ornette Coleman's first LPs from the late 1950s, just before he began making the records with his own bands that made him a controversial jazz star. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has been listening to early Ornette with fresh ears and likes the music more than ever.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

College student in Michigan solves a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A while back, a college freshman in Marquette, Mich., noticed a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders. Migrating amphibians were being smashed by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. So according to The Washington Post, Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, a move so popular the city now holds a Salamander Days Festival. Eli is now a senior at Northern Michigan University. After college, he's going to study frogs. It's MORNING EDITION.
MARQUETTE, MI
loudersound.com

The Kompressor Experiment stream whole of new album Ebb & Flow

Swiss instrumental post-rockers The Kompressor Experiment will release Ebb & Flow in April. Swiss instrumental post-rockers The Kompressor Experiment have premiered the whole of their brand new album Ebb & Flow with Prog, and you can listen to the whole album for free below. The Swiss quartet will release Ebb...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Former Cocteau Twins Singer Elizabeth Fraser’s First Original Song in 13 Years

Click here to read the full article. Former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser has formed a new group with her partner, Massive Attack’s Damon Reece, called Sun’s Signature, which will release an EP — Fraser’s first new original music in 13 years — this summer. “Golden Air,” the first song the duo is releasing, perfectly captures the dreamy aesthetic Fraser helped pioneer in the Eighties, as she flexes her soprano in both catchy and avant-garde ways over thick textures of baroque pop. Genesis’ Steve Hackett plays some of the guitar on the song. The physical release of the five-track, eponymous...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Nilüfer Yanya’s New Video for “The Dealer”

Nilüfer Yanya has shared the video for her Painless song “The Dealer.” It’s directed by her sister and frequent collaborator Molly Daniel. Check it out below. Yanya released the album, her third, last month. She’s previously shared videos for “Stabilise” and “AnotherLife.” Last month, she also played “Midnight Sun” on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Yanya is set to kick off the U.S. leg of her world tour this month in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
loudersound.com

Warflower release video for epic new single I Am The Universe

Norwegian prog rock quintet Warflower have released a video for their epic, new thirteen-minute long single I Am The Universe, which you can listen to below. The Trondheim-based band blend progressive rock with space rock and psychedelia, and describe their latest work as, "journeying from synth-speckled cosmic soundscapes to incessant rhythmic space rock, this proggy sci-fi trek touches every corner of the universe, as it jumps from grand, epically layered choruses, to strangely funky mind-melting psychedelia at a wormhole’s notice."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tron soundtracks to be reissued on heavyweight vinyl

The original Tron, along with the Legacy and Legacy Reconfigured to be released on vinyl in May. The soundtrack to the 1982 cult sci-fi film TRON, as well as the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy, are to be reissued on heavyweight vinyl through UMC/Walt Disney Records on May 27, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original film.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Euro-thrash legends Destruction channel the fury of youth on new album Diabolical

Always one of the most berserk and unstoppable bands in the entire thrash scene, Destruction are celebrating their 40th anniversary in the only way they know how. Diabolical is the Germans’ 15th studio record, and like every one of its predecessors, this spits and howls its devotion to heavy metal from spooky beginning to thunderous climax. Eschewing the ultra-brutal modernity of recent albums like 2019’s Born To Perish in favour of songwriting that noisily echoes Destruction’s earlier works, founder and frontman Schmier has struck gold here. The departure of co-founder and lead guitarist Mike Sifringer might have destabilised a less ferociously focused band, but Destruction sound as vicious and distinctive on the opening title track and fiery single State Of Apathy as they ever did.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy