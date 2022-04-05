Sunburned Hand of the Man, 'Mental Egg'

Norwegian prog rock quintet Warflower have released a video for their epic, new thirteen-minute long single I Am The Universe, which you can listen to below. The Trondheim-based band blend progressive rock with space rock and psychedelia, and describe their latest work as, "journeying from synth-speckled cosmic soundscapes to incessant rhythmic space rock, this proggy sci-fi trek touches every corner of the universe, as it jumps from grand, epically layered choruses, to strangely funky mind-melting psychedelia at a wormhole’s notice."
Comments / 0