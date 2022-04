Nearly one in four patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E departments – the highest level since the start of winter, new figures show.Some 20,274 delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in the seven days to March 13, according to NHS England.This was 24% of the 84,029 arrivals by ambulance.The proportion of handovers delayed by at least 30 minutes has now risen four weeks in row, having stood at 20% in mid-February.Figures for ambulance delays are published by NHS...

