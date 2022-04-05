Thousands of smoke, carbon monoxide alarms sold nationwide recalled over risk they can ‘fail to alert’

(NEXSTAR) – Approximately 8,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled by Universal Security Instruments, Inc., over the risk of the devices possibly failing to alert users to the presence of carbon monoxide.

The recall concerns two models of Universal Security Instruments alarms — MPC322S and MPC122S — both packaged as “2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide” detectors. MPC322S is a battery-powered model, while MPC122S is hardwired with a battery backup.

The affected MPC322S units were produced on June 9, 2017. The affected MPC122S units were manufactured on June 2, 2017.

The model number and manufacture dates of the affected units are printed on the backs of the devices. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“The alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death,” reads a recall notice posted to the Universal Security Instruments website.

The company noted that it had received two reports of faulty units that did not sound in the presence of carbon monoxide “within the specified time requirement.” There have been no reported injuries.

Both models were sold between June 2017 and December 2019 at electrical distributors nationwide and online, including on Walmart’s website.

Consumers are being urged to check the model number and manufacture date printed on the back of their units. Universal Security Instruments will provide a free replacement to customers who are affected.

“Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in its recall announcement.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills over 400 people in the United States every year and “makes thousands more ill,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, chest pains, vomiting and confusion, among others. More information on carbon monoxide poisoning, and where carbon monoxide fumes may be produced, can be found on the CDC’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.