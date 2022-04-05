Johnston voters approve $210M school construction, renovation plan

Johnston residents voted Tuesday to approve the issuance of up to $210 million in general obligation bonds to build and repair schools.

A group of 1,100 voters approved the borrowing proposal with just 178 voters rejecting it, according to unofficial results from the Rhode Island Board of Elections.

The school master plan calls for moving all elementary school students into a new school and building a new early-childhood education center. It would also renovate the Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School and Johnston Senior High School to "like-new condition," said Bernard DiLullo Jr., schools superintendent.

The new elementary school would accommodate 1,100 students. The town's four existing elementary schools would be demolished or sold, according to the master plan.

Age and crowding are issues with the elementary schools, according to DiLullo. One of the schools was built in the 1920, others in the 1950s.

Three of the four elementary schools have modular classrooms that were supposed to be a temporary solution to crowding when put in place some 30 years ago, DiLullo said. Only one has a gymnasium.

"Obviously, the structures are old. They all need new roofs," he said. "We just need better facilities."

With voter approval, construction on the elementary school could start late this summer or early fall, with the doors opening in fall 2024, according to DiLullo.

The early-childhood education center would accommodate 359 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

Renovation work at the middle and high school would be done after school and during vacations, so classes would not be interrupted, DiLullo said.

The goal is to complete the entire project by the 2025-2026 school year, he said. Johnston has about 3,200 students.

If the bond issuing is approved, the "average taxpayer is not going to see a big change" in their tax bill, DiLullo said. He said the cost should be absorbed by new revenue from businesses drawn to town, including an Amazon shipping facility.

The town may also get a 57% reimbursement from the state, he said.

On Tuesday, the town's schools were in distance-learning configuration to allow the use of the buildings for voting.

