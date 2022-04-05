Mets uncertain, but hopeful for Brandon Nimmo's Opening Day status

Brandon Nimmo is dealing with a stiff neck for the second time this spring, and his status is still uncertain for Opening Day after receiving an injection in his neck.

Manager Buck Showalter told reporters that they “should get good results” from the injection, and he remains hopeful that Nimmo will be ready to go by Thursday.

Nimmo, expected to be the team’s starting center fielder as Starling Marte will move over to right, is trying to put together a full season after playing in just 92 games last year. He played a full shortened season in 2020, but played just 69 games in 2019 after a career-high 140 in 2018.

The 29-year-old is batting under .200 this spring.

