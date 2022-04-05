Former Red Sox infielder Danny Santana just got suspended 80 games for PEDs

It looks like former Red Sox infielder Danny Santana is going to have to wait a while longer before landing with his next team. The veteran utility man was suspended 80 games by MLB after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Two other players, infielder José Rondón and pitcher Richard Rodríguez, were also suspended. All three players are currently free agents.

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports the three players tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid that’s traditionally been used to rehabilitate horses. Multiple athletes in several sports have used it, despite the drugs long list of potentially dangerous side effects to humans .

Santana, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox last year and hit a home run in his first at-bat with the club. The journeyman slashed .181/.252/.345 in 38 games and 127 plate appearances.

Brought aboard for his speed on the base paths, Santana scored two runs in the Red Sox’ ALDS win over the Rays.