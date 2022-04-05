ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate World Labyrinth Day at Church of the Palms

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsLgT_0ezxze8E00

Thirteen years ago, the Labyrinth Society had a vision of a “Wave of Peace” going around the world as labyrinth walkers band together for peace. Each year the event has grown and last year there were 10,000 walkers across the globe.

World Labyrinth Day is the first Saturday of May, so this year it will be Saturday, May 7, and the hours for the walk at Church of the Palms, 14808 N. Boswell Blvd., are 9 a.m. to noon.

The chartres labyrinth has a peace pole in the center, a constant reminder to walk for peace, and the labyrinths at the Palms are available anytime.

Attendants will be at the labyrinth May 7 to greet and assist any walker needing help. Cold water will be available for walkers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
