The Is Colorado's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Colorado is at...

Bonny & Read !

Writers explained why they picked this longtime Colorado Springs restaurant:

"Steaks start at $29 at Bonny and Read — and they are served up with sides included. Starters such as Boston clams, spinach and fried goat cheese, and lobster corn chowder are also popular."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also add extra fixings to your steak, like shrimp scampi, hollandaise and a blue cheese crust.

Bonny & Read is located at 101 N Tejon St #102 in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out Cheapism's full list of affordable yet amazing steaks.

Maverick
1d ago

Nothing is considered "cheap" anymore or a great deal when eating out. If you want to be thrifty prepare and cook your meals at home. otherwise, be willing to pay for the inflated dining-out experience!

Gladys Kravitz
1d ago

you can get a 29 dollar steak at other good restaurants.....most everything costs more...stay home and cook...save money and spend time with family!

