Foodstock is back after two-year hiatus

Foodstock is back after a two-year hiatus.



The event collaboration by Get Local Arizona Events and Peoria Diamond Club, is happening 4-10 p.m., April 23, at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Organizers will host more than 55 food trucks at this family friendly event with all gate proceeds going toward feeding hungry children in the West Valley.

Admission is $5 and free for children under 12.

Parking is free and there will be $3 samples offered by every truck. Attendees may vote for their favorite trucks.

The event includes a full bar with beer, wine and mixed drinks, bounce houses, face painting and splash pad ship.