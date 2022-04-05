ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Foodstock is back after two-year hiatus

 1 day ago

Foodstock is back after a two-year hiatus.

The event collaboration by Get Local Arizona Events and Peoria Diamond Club, is happening 4-10 p.m., April 23, at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Organizers will host more than 55 food trucks at this family friendly event with all gate proceeds going toward feeding hungry children in the West Valley.

Admission is $5 and free for children under 12.

Parking is free and there will be $3 samples offered by every truck. Attendees may vote for their favorite trucks.

The event includes a full bar with beer, wine and mixed drinks, bounce houses, face painting and splash pad ship.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April

Experience a full day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more at the 2nd annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival. THIS YEAR, you can enjoy WINE BY THE GLASS […] The post First Landing Wine & Arts Festival to take place in April appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
FESTIVAL
Peoria Independent

Make EasterEggstra Special

(Family Features) Easter is about traditions, both old and new, as well as celebrating family and creating lifelong memories. Consider these egg dyeing tips to inspire simple moments of connection and creativity.
CELEBRATIONS
