Dance for Fitness celebrates member's 89th birthday

More than 30 members of the Dance for Fitness Club’s Wednesday class surprised Kathleen Swinford with a coffee get-together and party to celebrate her 89th birthday.

Swinford is a long-time member of the club, always in the front row, and makes sure the music is playing when it should and at the perfect volume. She also has a joke of the week for the Friday class.

Dance for Fitness meets 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Bell center, Wednesdays at the Sundial center, and Fridays at Mountain View. The classes are open to all RCSC cardholders and dues are $5 per year.

Call 503-580-4636 or 253-820-5453.