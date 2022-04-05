ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Dance for Fitness celebrates member's 89th birthday

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VesTg_0ezxz3ki00

More than 30 members of the Dance for Fitness Club’s Wednesday class surprised Kathleen Swinford with a coffee get-together and party to celebrate her 89th birthday.

Swinford is a long-time member of the club, always in the front row, and makes sure the music is playing when it should and at the perfect volume. She also has a joke of the week for the Friday class.

Dance for Fitness meets 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Bell center, Wednesdays at the Sundial center, and Fridays at Mountain View. The classes are open to all RCSC cardholders and dues are $5 per year.

Call 503-580-4636 or 253-820-5453.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates river otter Sugar's 8th birthday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating a special birthday this weekend. The zoo's river otter Sugar is celebrating her 8th birthday. Sugar and her river mate, Wesley, look alike, but you can tell them apart by her larger nose. Another way to tell is by their signature swimming...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Bell Center#Rcsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Vail Daily

Large turnout for Family Fun Days on Golden Peak

Over 70 participants came out and raced head to head on a duals course, jumped in a timed course and/or freeskied at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Family Fun Days on Golden Peak in Vail on March 27. The podium from the timed course is below. Family Fun Day...
VAIL, CO
KFYR-TV

Meet one of the Great American Bike Race stars for 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to the Great American Bike Race has begun. In 24 days, Sanford Health’s annual stationary bike relay kicks off in a quest to help local kids and young adults living with cerebral palsy and other conditions that affect development. 14-year-old Reece is one...
BISMARCK, ND
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
779
Followers
675
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy