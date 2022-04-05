A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
Aging is the most common cause of hair loss in both people assigned male at birth and those assigned female at birth. "Everyone has some degree of that at some point in their lives," confirms Julia Tzu, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Wall Street Dermatology in New York City. "It's normal wear-and-tear, like joint pain."
After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
Take some time to relax this week. Don’t just take our word for it, World Sleep Day is March 18, and the day is meant to remind all of us about the importance of sleep and how taking time to relax is beneficial for our overall health. There are...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sometimes, the nice rosy glow of the lips that we desire is not possible without a lip stain. A lip stain that hydrates, lasts a long time and doesn’t crease with the lip lines is hard to find, but the most popular products listed on Sephora will help end your search for the best product. A lip stain works to soak into your lip tissue and leave long-lasting color and pigment on your lips that does not fade or feather.
*Affiliate links included in article, commission is earned upon sales*. As a former beauty advisor for a popular retail chain, I've learned about the benefits of many popular ingredients in skin care for all skin types. The issue for me was that they tend to be pretty expensive, and all required repeated use over time for the full benefit of the product. As I got older, I moved towards more natural skin and haircare remedies like virgin, organic coconut oil. After my research and trial-and-error tests on myself, I deemed coconut oil a winner!
The author of "The Compassionate Chick's Guide to DIY Beauty", Sunny Subramanian showed Helen nail products that are cruelty-free and also good for the environment. Click here for more information about Sunny.
In the many years I’ve worked at Allure, I’ve heard dermatologists recommend EltaMD sunscreen time and time again: It is the everyday staple that you’re most likely to find in their skin-care stash and beach bag. I love how EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ offers serious sun protection with a blend of mineral and chemical sunscreens, without looking, feeling, or smelling sunscreen-y. It’s fortified with skin-brightening antioxidant vitamin C and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Smooth it on as the last step in your skin-care routine. The fragrance-free, oil-free, and noncomedogenic formula is great for all skin types. Reapply every two hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or exercising.
ICYMI, Sephora's Spring Savings Event is well underway, and now is the time to act. This is the time of year I whip out my trusty beauty wish list because there's no better time to fill up my cart than when things are temporarily (somewhat) inexpensive. This year, I have quite a few viral products on my list that have blown up on TikTok, and I can't say that I'm mad about it.
Sephora‘s Spring Sale event is officially here, and we’ve handpicked all of the best deals for you to shop right now. Snag major discounts in every department including skincare, makeup, haircare, tools and fragrance. Viral brands like Olaplex, K18 and Supergoop are also part of the sales event,...
Like sunny days in March or a break-out free period, sometimes it's the little things that can turn a week around. For many, this week's little "gift" is undoubtedly Sephora's massive VIB sale, especially because Dyson hair products are up to 20 percent off. If you're anything like me, you probably first learned about Dyson's mind-blowing stylers from TikTok or your friend who wouldn't shut up about theirs, and have been low-key obsessed ever since. And for anyone on the fence: These wildly popular tools are rarely discounted, so consider this a sign to go for it.
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. March, which is nationally recognized as Women’s History...
Even on a good day, my hair is still a little frizzy. I spend a great deal of time styling it to try to minimize the frizz around my waves and at my roots. A large chunk of the products in my bathroom have the buzzwords "smoothing" and "humidity-fighting" scribbled across them, and while I've certainly found things that work for me (namely, a good hair oil), I still occasionally find myself out and about with flyaways and no way to fix it.
