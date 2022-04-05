ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Plexaderm

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleErase wrinkles without surgery or injections! Lifestyle Contributor Melinda McKinsey stopped by to tell us about a...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com

The 6 most popular lip stains on Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sometimes, the nice rosy glow of the lips that we desire is not possible without a lip stain. A lip stain that hydrates, lasts a long time and doesn’t crease with the lip lines is hard to find, but the most popular products listed on Sephora will help end your search for the best product. A lip stain works to soak into your lip tissue and leave long-lasting color and pigment on your lips that does not fade or feather.
MAKEUP
Alishah Savage

Results of my coconut oil experiment.

*Affiliate links included in article, commission is earned upon sales*. As a former beauty advisor for a popular retail chain, I've learned about the benefits of many popular ingredients in skin care for all skin types. The issue for me was that they tend to be pretty expensive, and all required repeated use over time for the full benefit of the product. As I got older, I moved towards more natural skin and haircare remedies like virgin, organic coconut oil. After my research and trial-and-error tests on myself, I deemed coconut oil a winner!
KATU.com

Cruelty-Free Nail Products

The author of "The Compassionate Chick's Guide to DIY Beauty", Sunny Subramanian showed Helen nail products that are cruelty-free and also good for the environment. Click here for more information about Sunny.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Why EltaMD's UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ is Many Derms’ Skin Care Staple

In the many years I’ve worked at Allure, I’ve heard dermatologists recommend EltaMD sunscreen time and time again: It is the everyday staple that you’re most likely to find in their skin-care stash and beach bag. I love how EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ offers serious sun protection with a blend of mineral and chemical sunscreens, without looking, feeling, or smelling sunscreen-y. It’s fortified with skin-brightening antioxidant vitamin C and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Smooth it on as the last step in your skin-care routine. The fragrance-free, oil-free, and noncomedogenic formula is great for all skin types. Reapply every two hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or exercising.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Who What Wear

18 Viral TikTok Products I'm Buying During Sephora's Spring Savings Event

ICYMI, Sephora's Spring Savings Event is well underway, and now is the time to act. This is the time of year I whip out my trusty beauty wish list because there's no better time to fill up my cart than when things are temporarily (somewhat) inexpensive. This year, I have quite a few viral products on my list that have blown up on TikTok, and I can't say that I'm mad about it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shape Magazine

Sephora Is Having a Rare Sale On Dyson Hair Products

Like sunny days in March or a break-out free period, sometimes it's the little things that can turn a week around. For many, this week's little "gift" is undoubtedly Sephora's massive VIB sale, especially because Dyson hair products are up to 20 percent off. If you're anything like me, you probably first learned about Dyson's mind-blowing stylers from TikTok or your friend who wouldn't shut up about theirs, and have been low-key obsessed ever since. And for anyone on the fence: These wildly popular tools are rarely discounted, so consider this a sign to go for it.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

TikTok Convinced Me to Put Dental Floss On My Hair to Smooth Frizo

Even on a good day, my hair is still a little frizzy. I spend a great deal of time styling it to try to minimize the frizz around my waves and at my roots. A large chunk of the products in my bathroom have the buzzwords "smoothing" and "humidity-fighting" scribbled across them, and while I've certainly found things that work for me (namely, a good hair oil), I still occasionally find myself out and about with flyaways and no way to fix it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy