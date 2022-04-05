ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

LL COOL J Announces Brand New ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7JkC_0ezxyQcJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7l80_0ezxyQcJ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

LL COOL J famously delivered the blistering 1980s hit “Rock The Bells” in the early days of his recording career, and the phrase holds weight today. This week, the Queens Hip-Hop legend announced the ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL coming later this summer in the rapper’s home borough.

On Monday (April 4), the artist born James Todd Smith announced the music festival that shares the namesake with his pioneering single, lifestyle brand, and radio station.

The stacked lineup includes Ladies Love Cool James himself alongside DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E., and the Digable Planets. Other acts are expected to be added to this already stellar lineup. Hosting the affairs at Forest Hills Stadium will be Roxanne Shanté, with sounds provided by DJ Mister Cee and DJ Scratch.

Yesterday, LL and Roxanne announced the lineup live on air on Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM, stoking the excitement from fans as expected while chatting up some of the featured performers.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” LL COOL J offered in a statment. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome LL COOL J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole,” Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive behind the rehabilitation and revival of Forest Hills Stadium added. “The borough has played such a vital role in Hip-Hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor.”

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop,” Roxanne Shanté concluded. “With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

Pre-sale tickets for the event can be purchased now at www.rockthebellsfestival.com with GA tickets going to the wider public this coming Friday (April 8) at 10 AM EST. There are VIP tiers available as well offering various expected perks such as a VIP lounge and more. A portion of sales will be donated to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ROCK THE BELLS (@rockthebells)

Photo: Getty

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Trina
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Dj Kool Herc
Person
Rick Ross
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

RCA Records Makes History With The Help Of SZA, Doja Cat, Latto, And Chris Brown

Click here to read the full article. As SZA snags the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart for the first time as a lead artist with her 2021 smash hit, “I Hate U,” RCA makes history by achieving the feat of holding down the chart’s top four slots. “I Hate U” increased in plays by 16 percent during the week ending on March 13. This follows her featured spot on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which topped the chart for two weeks in 2021.More from VIBE.comLatto Reveals '777' Album Release Date And Cover ArtMegan Thee Stallion To Perform At...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Rock#Music Festival#Rich Fury Getty Ll#Rock The Bells Radio
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jon Batiste wins 4 Grammy Awards in early ceremony

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year’s leading nominee. During the show’s pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media. His song “Freedom” in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Click here to read the full article. Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album. Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.  “When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy