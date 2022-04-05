Dana Perino: Former White House Press Secretary Is a Fox News Host

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.

