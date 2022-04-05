ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Perino: Former White House Press Secretary Is a Fox News Host

Amid the reports that current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving the Biden administration to host a new MSNBC show, observers might be curious about other White House press secretaries who got cable-news jobs. Dana Perino is still on The Five. She joined the Fox News program in...

Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Fox News

NBC's Chuck Todd: 'I don't buy' that Trump will run in 2024

NBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that former President Trump will not seek another run for the White House. During a panel discussion on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher asserted that Trump "will be the nominee" for the GOP ticket if he chooses to run in 2024. But Todd was quick to express his skepticism.
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
