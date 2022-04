StormForge Appoints New Board Director as Market Adoption Accelerates for Company's Automated Kubernetes Resource Optimization Offerings

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Scott Opitz has been appointed Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTO and CPO) at intelligent automation company, ABBYY. He is charged with overseeing a massive 40% increase, in research and development (R&D) investment in 2022. Opitz’s responsibilities include leading the strategy, development, and execution of the company’s product and innovation efforts based in Europe and the US, solidifying the company’s commitment to continuous enhancement of its market-leading intelligent document processing (IDP) platform Vantage and process intelligence solution Timeline.

