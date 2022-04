Click here to read the full article. Powerhouse “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize Sunday night at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). This marks Fraser’s second ASC win after his Oscar-nominated “Lion.” He triumphed over Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Dan Laustsen (“Nightmare Alley”), Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), and Haris Zambarloukos (“Belfast”). All are Oscar nominees except Zambarloukos, who was beat out by Janusz Kamiński (“West Side Story”). Fraser now has critical momentum going into next Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for...

