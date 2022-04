In the world of competitive Scrabble, I’m known less for my playing ability than for writing a lot about the board game invented during the Depression by a guy named Alfred Butts. In 1,603 tournament games over nearly 25 years, I have a winning percentage of .484. If I were a Major League Baseball team, that would place me between the all-time records of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Which is about right. I’m the Milwaukee Brewers of Scrabble: solidly, historically, consistently mediocre.

