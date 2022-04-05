ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lady A brings tour to Buddy Holly Hall

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - GRAMMY Award-winning Lady A will make a stop in Lubbock to perform on June 16, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

No ‘Grand Illusion,’ Styx to rock Soaring Eagle

Styx will draw from over four decades of chart-topping hits in a concert at Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday March 19. The band will play Styx standards such as “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Miss America” and “Come Sail Away.” The current incarnation of the band has been together for more than a decade, and includes lead vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw, guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young, bassist/vocalist Ricky Phillips, drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, as well as original bassist Chuck Panozzo, who frequently joins the band on tour. Tickets start at $44. 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. Soaringeaglecasino.com.
EAGLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
Variety

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. The pop star will travel across the globe, starting in July, in support of her sixth studio album “Chromatica.” Gaga initially planned to go on tour immediately following the album’s 2020 release but, like many performers, postponed the tour due to COVID. The singer announced the rescheduled dates last week, with shows set for dozens of cities such...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Bmlg Records#Country#The Cma Vocal Group#People S Choice Awards#Teen Choice Awards#Grand Ole Opry#Buddyhollyhall Com
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
NME

‘South Park’ announces 25th anniversary concert featuring Primus and Ween

South Park has announced a 25th anniversary live concert featuring performances from Primus and Ween. The special “one night only” event will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 10. Fans can register for tickets here between now and 11:59pm MST on Sunday (March 20).
MUSIC
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
EW.com

Bobby Rydell, '60s teen idol and Bye Bye Birdie star, dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, who rose to fame in the late-'50s and early-'60s as a popular teen idol and actor, died April 5 at age 79, EW has confirmed. Rydell died of non-COVID-related pneumonia complications. Born Robert Louis Ridarelli in Philadelphia in 1942, he changed his name to Bobby Rydell as a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy