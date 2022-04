SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lynn Fryman, 45, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Amy was born to Charles and Janet Fryman (Amon) on May 17, 1976 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She lived in Sharon with her partner and best friend, Mark Bosela. On December 24,...

