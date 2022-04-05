ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polls open in special election to fill PA House seats

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

The polls are open in a special election for residents in parts of Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg.

Voters are choosing two candidates for seats in the Pennsylvania House. One was vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the other by his Chief of Staff, Jake Wheatley.

In the 19th legislative district to replace Wheatley, Democrat Aerion Abney is running unopposed.

In the 24th legislative district, democrat Martell Covington faces republican Todd Elliott Koger. Polls open at 7 am. All 176 precincts in the two districts will be open.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be returned by 8 pm.

