Grant County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 08:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
County
Grant County, WA
City
Quincy, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Othello, WA
Local
Washington Cars
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts around 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Sargent; Steele; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet, slushy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Areas west of the Red River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on wet slushy snow resulting in spotty slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where the heavy wet snow occurs with the gusty north winds, visibilities may be reduced to near whiteout conditions at times. However, this should not be long lasting, but rather intermittently.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

