ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Yellowstone offering pass for the year 2172

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FN3xb_0ezxvmlW00

(NEXSTAR) — Yellowstone National Park is marking its 150th anniversary year, and to celebrate, it is accepting $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass to be used by the donor’s descendants in 150 years.

Calling it “a new way to invest in the future,” Yellowstone Forever, the park’s fundraising arm, will use the money raised through the sale of “ Inheritance Passes ” to support park projects such as trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies.

TRENDING: “The Man Who Slept for 19 Years,” dies at 57

According to Yellowstone Forever’s president and CEO, it’s the organization’s way of celebrating the park’s 150 years and helping to preserve it for another 150 years.

“This is a time for us to reflect on the natural and cultural significance of Yellowstone National Park, and to also look ahead to the next 150 years and how we can—together—work to strengthen its future. The Inheritance Pass is an opportunity to donate to the park now to help safeguard it for the future, and to ensure generations of stewards to come can experience and learn from the world’s first national park.”

President and CEO Lisa Diekmann

The commemorative pass, available for a donation of $1,500 , will include the donor family’s name and allows future generations entry into the park in 2172 — 150 years from now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCbuK_0ezxvmlW00
Inheritance Pass (Credit: Yellowstone Forever via PR Newswire)

Until then, the pass is meant to be passed down from generation to generation “to support our collective love of Yellowstone’s vast wilderness,” the park said.

“Yellowstone National Park has provided inspiration and wonder to people for thousands of years. Today, the park remains protected for the benefit and enjoyment of all people. As we look to the future, it will take support from all of us to help protect it today and ensure Yellowstone is protected for the next 150 years and beyond.”

President and CEO Lisa Diekmann

Donors will also receive a Yellowstone National Park entry pass valid this year.

Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park, turned 150 on March 1. It is located largely in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extends into Montana and Idaho.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in Brush Fork

BRUSH FORK, WV (WVNS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brush Fork. According to Alan Christian, the Chief Deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in for a shooting around 9 P.M. on Friday, April 1, 2022 on Ember Circle in Brush Fork, Mercer […]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WVNS

Shooting in McDowell County leaves one person in critical condition

AVONDALE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning shooting leaves one person in critical condition in McDowell County. According to James Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at 2 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale. Sheriff Muncy said one person was injured and was flown to a […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Daily Montanan

Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking?

Yellowstone is a caldera system—a large volcanic area that was never home to a single towering volcano, but that has experienced eruptions so large that the ground collapsed into the emptied magma chamber.  While these caldera-forming eruptions grab most of the attention, it is far more common that caldera systems see smaller eruptions.  Between eruptions, the ground deforms—rising and […] The post Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Offers Amazing Look at His Ranch: ‘No Place Like Home’

Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith. “There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’: Everything to Know So Far

The story continues. After the success of Yellowstone, fans were surprised with three spinoffs set to be released on the Paramount Network — 1883, 1932 and 6666. Creator Taylor Sheridan's vision for the present-day series quickly became a topic of conversation when he reportedly bought the famous 6666 Ranch in Texas. At the time, Sheridan […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#A Time For Us#Yellowstone Forever#The Inheritance Pass
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
1230 ESPN

Road Rage – 2 Bison Throwdown on Snowy Yellowstone Road

It looks like the male bison are already in summer form as two of them just threw down in the middle of a snowy Yellowstone National Park road. John Clark was adventuring in Yellowstone on a snowy day and shared this brief description of what he found blocking his path:
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Rare wolverine photographed in Yellowstone National Park

A tour guide and former park ranger last weekend had what he called a "phenomenal" encounter with one of Yellowstone National Park's rarest and most elusive animals: a wolverine. He even snapped a picture to prove it. MacNeil Lyons, owner of Yellowstone Insight, was with a tour group in the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Full Breakdown of the Rip Wheeler Backstory Episode

In a season 1 episode, Yellowstone dedicated an entire backstory episode to Rip Wheeler that explained exactly why he’s John Dutton’s right-hand man. Since the series debuted, the bond between Rip and John has been one of the most captivating storylines, and it’s kept us tuning in week after week. Despite not being family by blood, Rip has always been heavily involved in all of the Dutton dealings. And even before marrying Beth, the ranch hand proudly carried the Dutton brand on his chest.
TV SERIES
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.
ANIMALS
Ars Technica

A new picture of the hot water beneath Yellowstone’s geysers

The vast volcanic caldera at Yellowstone National Park is just the latest in a long string of volcanic sites, all of which seem to be linked to a hot blob of material that may go all the way down to the Earth's mantle. There's been a lot of effort put into tracing that hot material, given that some of the earlier eruptions from it have been utterly enormous.
SCIENCE
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy