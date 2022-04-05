ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Regional Air Show's new partnership to take annual event to 'new heights,' organizers say

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
 1 day ago
Missouri daredevil stunt pilot Kyle Franklin flies upside down while thrilling the crowds at the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Franklin calls his plane Dracula. It is a 515-horsepower biplane that took him 10 years to build. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Organizers behind the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show announced Tuesday a new partnership that they hope will take the annual event to "new heights."

The partnership is with Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and the National Museum of WWII Aviation; organizers said in a news release that they hope it will help create a family fun show of aerobatics, flights of historic WWII warbirds and the latest in U.S. military aviation.

This year's event takes place at the Colorado Springs Airport from Sept. 24-25.

The location, organizer said in the news release, "provides excellent viewing of aircraft in flight, space for displays of historic and contemporary aircraft, KidZone, food, vendors and activities."

The event's headliner is the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team from the 388th Fighter Wing, which will showcase state of the science in military aviation, organizers said.

For more information, visit pprairshow.org.

