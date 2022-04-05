ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Is the COVID pandemic "over"?

By Steve Mc Intosh
 1 day ago

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News patient numbers have been dropping at Kansas hospitals and that "was always the goal" in battling the virus and its variants. Meitzner says the burden on hospitals is improving, and he thinks the pandemic is over, but "it could always come back".

At Wednesday's meeting, Sedgwick County Commissioners will look at their budget for senior services. Meitzner says there are 15 senior centers in the county supplying services and activities to seniors.

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.

TOPEKA, KS
