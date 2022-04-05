ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa Responded To Rumors He's Dating Kate Beckinsale Two Months After Separating From Lisa Bonet

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4FtM_0ezxvEww00

At last week's Vanity Fair Oscars party , Kate Beckinsale wore this gorgeous dress that's one part bodysuit, one part sheer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGzwO_0ezxvEww00
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Via Getty

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa wore a suit, complete with a nice-looking jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLFpI_0ezxvEww00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

At Jay-Z's afterparty later on, Kate — quite understandably — must've gotten a little chilly, so Jason kindly let her borrow his jacket. And, of course, the moment was photographed and widely circulated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrTUO_0ezxvEww00
Pema / TPG / BACKGRID

To some people, they looked kind of like a couple — which sparked rumors that they were dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czmvi_0ezxvEww00
Pema / TPG / BACKGRID

So, at last night's Ambulance premiere, Extra asked Jason about the rumored relationship between the two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi5HX_0ezxvEww00
David Livingston / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Jason quickly refuted the rumors and said that hearing them was "cray."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG4Ga_0ezxvEww00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He said that he was only trying to "have a conversation with a woman about her country" because he "was in England doing Aquaman 2. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuCrM_0ezxvEww00
Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

"Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRUQy_0ezxvEww00
Lele, Jope, Nino / BACKGRID

Describing Kate, he added, "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0avt_0ezxvEww00
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Via Getty

"Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone," he joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUTn6_0ezxvEww00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

This is the second time since the Oscars that Jason — who recently ended his marriage with Lisa Bonet — has had to refute rumors about his love life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfhOA_0ezxvEww00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

On the Oscars red carpet, Access Hollywood asked him about the speculation that he and Lisa were back together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQ2bd_0ezxvEww00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

He said, "We're not back together. We're family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6thW_0ezxvEww00

"We have two beautiful children together."

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

He also recently addressed the difficulty of going through a public breakup. On Instagram , he said, "It's hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times."

@prideofgypsies / Via instagram.com

This is probably a good time to remember that celebs being nice to each other does not mean they're in a relationship — no matter how "straight out of a rom-com" they may appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOWDJ_0ezxvEww00
Pema / TPG / BACKGRID

And, for the record, Kate absolutely rocked that jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7FjS_0ezxvEww00
Pema / TPG / BACKGRID

