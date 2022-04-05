Jason Momoa Responded To Rumors He's Dating Kate Beckinsale Two Months After Separating From Lisa Bonet

Related
Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors
LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen’s Grown-Up Daughter Lily Sheen Had a Rare Red Carpet Appearance at SXSW
Click here to read the full article. At this point, we’re accustomed to seeing celeb kids hit the red carpet, follow in their parents’ footsteps, or build their own flourishing careers outside of the entertainment industry. But we’re nevertheless always excited when celeb kids we don’t often see make a rare appearance at a major industry event. Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen’s daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, did just that over the weekend while attending the SXSW Film Festival, and the photos of the burgeoning actress are truly stunning. The 23-year-old posed for a few snapshots and chatted with reporters on the...
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women
Ex-RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes is now under the impression that her recent absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
OK! Magazine
Jason Momoa Takes Motorcycle Ride With Lisa Bonet's Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz Amid Reconciliation Rumors Between The 'Aquaman' Actor & Estranged Wife
Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz are as thick as thieves!. On Saturday, March 19, the Aquaman actor, 42, and the "Fly Away" musician, 57 — who have both been married to Lisa Bonet — spent some quality bonding time together during a picture perfect day in California. Article...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged: See Her Green Diamond Ring
After rekindling their romance in April 2021, Ben and Jennifer are officially engaged (again)! The iconic couple announced their engagement on April 8. This is not a drill: Bennifer are finally engaged (again)! Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez with a gorgeous, very rare green diamond — known to be the 52-year-old superstar’s favorite color. The song “Dear Ben” from Jen’s album This Is Me…Then played in the background as she showed off the sparkling ring! And for an extra romantic touch, the words “you’re perfect” from the original 2002 track can be heard in the short eight second teaser.
MLB・
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Says He Couldn't Miss the Oscars Day After Hernia Surgery (Exclusive)
Nothing could keep Jason Momoa from the 2022 Oscars -- not even hernia surgery. ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner spoke with the Aquaman star on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre Sunday, where he talked about the procedure and the projects he has in the works. "I had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew
Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
Kate Beckinsale Blooms in Strapless Rosette Gown and Sky-High Platforms for Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Party
Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took her sky-high style for a night out — specifically, to Chanel’s pre-Oscars party — with hairstylist Aaron Light in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The “Guilty Party” star posed at home with Light and her cat, Clive, wearing a strapless Kamilla Purshie gown. The floor-length number featured a slim-fitting white floor-length skirt, complete with a side slit with black lining. Giving the look added elegance and drama was an oversized black and white rosette atop its bodice. Beckinsale allowed the floral appliqué to make the greatest statement, simply accessorizing with sparkly...
DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces
DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
Jason Momoa Attends Oscars 2022 Without Wife Lisa Bonet Amidst Marriage Issues
The ‘Aquaman’ star, who is presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards, was not joined by his wife Lisa Bonet on the red carpet. Jason Momoa walked the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards without his wife, Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman actor, 42, looked dapper in a black suit at the March 27 ceremony, for which he is a presenter. Jason’s look included a black bowtie and a pair of glasses. He also had his long hair done up in a french braid held together by a pink scrunchie. Jason also sported a blue and yellow pocket square to support Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Selling the Family’s Home: ‘It Has Become Too Much of a Burden’
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'
Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding Alongside ‘Power’ Co-Star And Former TV Hubby Omari Hardwick
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’
Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Glacier Boy Boo’d Up? Karrueche Tran Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Quavo
Despite reports of the 'Claws' actress and the Migos rapper being in a relationship, Karrueche quickly shut down those rumors by issuing a short statement.
BuzzFeed
842
Followers
917
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0