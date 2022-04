CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some lucky Cubs fans are getting the chance to win a $1 million. A few are even putting their batting skills to the test this morning at Wrigley Field.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports it's a way to celebrate the upcoming start of the 2022 regular season later this week, with fans getting a chance to win tickets to Opening Day and so much more.The Cubs and Budweiser are hosting "Play for Opening Day," giving some lucky fans a chance at batting practice. The targets they hit on the field will determine the size of their prize.Fans began lining...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO