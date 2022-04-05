ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KNWA Today: Startup Crawl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Startup Junkie is hosting its fourth annual “Startup Crawl” this Friday, April 8th.

“Startup Crawl” gives you the opportunity to meet with some of the most exciting startup and technology companies in Northwest Arkansas.

It kicks off outside of the Pryor Center on the downtown Fayetteville square from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. Souvenir beer cups and passports will be available for pick-up at the check-in table.

You can purchase tickets online.

5NEWS

9th annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl returns this April

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dog lovers, grab your leashes and furry friends and get ready for the 9th annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl. The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 2-6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Proceeds from the crawl will go towards benefiting Fayetteville Animal Services.
Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorm threat overnight for Northwest Arkansas

A strong system will be clipping Northwest Arkansas bringing the potential for severe storms as a cold front blasts into the area late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Here's the latest information with the threats and timing. All threats will be possible with these isolated storms that develop ahead of the cold front, included the […]
Au'Diese Toney signing w/The Familie agency, declaring for NBA Draft

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior Au'Diese Toney announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft and is signing with The Familie talent agency out of California. "I want to thank all of Razorback Nation for welcoming me with open arms this season," Toney said via his three-paragraph Twitter announcement. "With the support of my […]
