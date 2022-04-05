KNWA Today: Startup Crawl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Startup Junkie is hosting its fourth annual “Startup Crawl” this Friday, April 8th.

“Startup Crawl” gives you the opportunity to meet with some of the most exciting startup and technology companies in Northwest Arkansas.

It kicks off outside of the Pryor Center on the downtown Fayetteville square from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. Souvenir beer cups and passports will be available for pick-up at the check-in table.

You can purchase tickets online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.