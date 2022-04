Brooklyn Decker joined Cheddar News to talk about the upcoming final episode of the comedy "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix. "So many tears. I knew it would be emotional. I was not expecting the level of sadness and longing and appreciation, and it was just so intense and beautiful," she said. "And we all hugged. We all broke COVID protocol.” The actor and model also spoke of her partnership with allergy medication ZYRTEC and American Forests ReLeaf program to help plant trees.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO