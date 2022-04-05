Els Center for Autism breaks ground in Jupiter

SIOUX CITY -- The Pier Center for Autism moved into its new, larger space last fall, a little behind schedule after some construction delays. Officials with the Pier Center had initially hoped to have the new, 11,600-square-foot building opened by the end of 2020, and although the exterior was finished in the fall of that year, the pandemic delayed the project's finish. They then hoped to have it ready by the early summer of last year. Delays set in again.

