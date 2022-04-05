ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemah, TX

The Rustic Chair opening this weekend in Kemah

By Jake Magee
 1 day ago
The Rustic Chair will open at 935 Lawrence Road, Kemah, on April 9. Owner Shelly Stenger said the business is a vintage boutique that offers furniture,...

Houston, TX
